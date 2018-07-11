6 Minute Meal & Deal: Simply Good Jars' Southwest Salmon Salad

In this week's 6 Minute Meal and a Deal, Alicia Vitarelli heads to the kitchen with Simply Good Jars for a Southwest Salmon Salad recipe.
The Meal:
Simply Good Jars' Chef/Owner Jared Cannon's Southwest Salmon Salad
The Salmon:
3-4 oz salmon filet (The Chef used wild-caught Atlantic salmon)
Season lightly with salt & place on grill, medium to high heat
Cook approximately 2 minutes on each side
Chef TIp: When cooking fish and salmon on the grill, if you try to flip it too quickly, it's going to stick. So you want to wait and let it unstick itself.
The Dressing: An Herbaceous Vinaigrette
2 garlic cloves
1oz parsley leaves
1/2 oz mint leaves
Chef Tip: Put the herbs in the bottom of the blender so the blades will catch it
Chef Tip: If you want an herbier taste, you can add 2oz of cilantro as well
1 cup olive oil
1/4c lemon juice mixed with a sprinkle of chili flake
Dash of salt
Chef Tip: You can add pepper too
The Salad:
1 large handful of Baby arugula
Dress the greens only with your vinaigrette then top with:
4-5 Cherry tomatoes, sliced
2oz black beans
Chef Tip: No need to get fancy; you can use beans right out of the can)
2 oz fresh shucked corn
Chef Tip: You can use frozen corn, thawed, for a time-saver
2oz diced red bell pepper
Chef Tip: You can use roasted peppers if you prefer)
1oz red onion, sliced
Salt + pepper to taste
To Finish:
Remove Salmon from the grill, place it on top of your salad & enjoy.
Chef Tip: You know your salmon is ready when it's slightly firm to the touch.
The Deal:
Visit Simply Good Jars at the Fishtown Farmer's Market Sunday, July 15th or the Rittenhouse Farmer's Market, Tuesday, July 17th and they'll give you 20% off if you tell them you saw this feature on 6abc.
Simply Good Jars
https://simplygoodjars.com/
https://www.facebook.com/simplygoodjars/
N. Front Street Farmers' Market
Front Street & Cecil B. Moore Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19122
Sunday, July 15th, 10am-2pm
Rittenhouse Farmers' Market
Rittenhouse Square, 1800 Walnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Tuesday, July 17th, 10am-2pm
https://www.facebook.com/RittenhouseFarmersMarket
