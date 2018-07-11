6 Minute Meal & Deal: Simply Good Jars' Southwest Salmon Salad

In this week's 6 Minute Meal and a Deal, Alicia Vitarelli heads to the kitchen with Simply Good Jars for a Southwest Salmon Salad recipe.Simply Good Jars' Chef/Owner Jared Cannon's Southwest Salmon SaladThe Salmon:3-4 oz salmon filet (The Chef used wild-caught Atlantic salmon)Season lightly with salt & place on grill, medium to high heatCook approximately 2 minutes on each sideChef TIp: When cooking fish and salmon on the grill, if you try to flip it too quickly, it's going to stick. So you want to wait and let it unstick itself.The Dressing: An Herbaceous Vinaigrette2 garlic cloves1oz parsley leaves1/2 oz mint leavesChef Tip: Put the herbs in the bottom of the blender so the blades will catch itChef Tip: If you want an herbier taste, you can add 2oz of cilantro as well1 cup olive oil1/4c lemon juice mixed with a sprinkle of chili flakeDash of saltChef Tip: You can add pepper tooThe Salad:1 large handful of Baby arugulaDress the greens only with your vinaigrette then top with:4-5 Cherry tomatoes, sliced2oz black beansChef Tip: No need to get fancy; you can use beans right out of the can)2 oz fresh shucked cornChef Tip: You can use frozen corn, thawed, for a time-saver2oz diced red bell pepperChef Tip: You can use roasted peppers if you prefer)1oz red onion, slicedSalt + pepper to tasteTo Finish:Remove Salmon from the grill, place it on top of your salad & enjoy.Chef Tip: You know your salmon is ready when it's slightly firm to the touch.The Deal:Visit Simply Good Jars at the Fishtown Farmer's Market Sunday, July 15th or the Rittenhouse Farmer's Market, Tuesday, July 17th and they'll give you 20% off if you tell them you saw this feature on 6abc.N. Front Street Farmers' MarketFront Street & Cecil B. Moore AvePhiladelphia, PA 19122Sunday, July 15th, 10am-2pmRittenhouse Farmers' MarketRittenhouse Square, 1800 Walnut StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19103Tuesday, July 17th, 10am-2pm------