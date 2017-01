At least four local Democratic members of Congress they will skip Donald Trump's Inauguration on Friday.While at least one of them had made her decision in previous weeks, three more came forward Monday citing what they call 'Trump's insult' of Congressman John Lewis of Georgia."I'm not going to go to the Inaugural. I want to support John Lewis, he's a personal friend of mine," Congressman Bob Brady said Monday night.Brady joined a growing chorus of Democrats who will not be attending the Inauguration, siding with Congressman Lewis.Last Friday, Lewis said he would not be attending because he does not consider Trump a legitimate president."Whether John Lewis started it or not, Mr. Trump should have said, 'let's talk, let me listen to you, what are your issues?'" Brady said.Earlier in the day, newly elected Congressman Dwight Evans announced he would not be attending, first because of Trump's position on healthcare, the Russian hacking controversy and now this."With the fact that he attacked Congressman John Lewis who is a hero of mine. So as a result of those three things, I basically said, there's nothing for me to celebrate in terms of the transition," Evans said.Also on Monday night, Pennsylvania Congressman Brendan Boyle announced that he too would not attend.In a statement posted on his Facebook page , Boyle wrote:New Jersey Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman had previously stated weeks ago that she would not go.The four joined a list of 31 other Democratic members of Congress who ABC News reports will not be attending the Inaugural.Meanwhile, other Democrats from our area, New Jersey Congressman Donald Norcross says he will attend, as is Delaware Senator Chris Coons.Delaware Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester did not respond to our queries.Even so, Brady, for his part, says he does not question Trump's legitimacy as president."I live by the Constitution and the Constitution has Electoral College and they elected the president, we're going to deal with it," Brady said."My advice to President-elect Trump is first, put away the tweets, and understand that we're all adults. We got to work together to make a difference. We need to work together for the interest of the people," Evans said.Several of the Congress members say they plan to attend the Women's March on Washington on Friday.Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman says she will stage an interfaith prayer vigil instead.