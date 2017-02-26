NEWS

6 charged in death of UConn student run over after party

EMBED </>More News Videos

Six University of Connecticut students were charged Friday with alcohol-related offenses connected to the death of a student who was run over by a fire department vehicle after leaving a party last fall. (WPVI)

STORRS, Conn. --
Six University of Connecticut students were charged Friday with alcohol-related offenses connected to the death of a student who was run over by a fire department vehicle after leaving a party last fall.

The students had been hosting an off-campus party at a fraternity-affiliated house Oct. 16 during homecoming weekend. One of the attendees was Jeffny Pally, a 19-year-old sophomore from West Hartford.

Police say Pally had been sitting with her back against a garage door of the UConn Public Safety Complex at around 1 a.m. when she was run over by a fire vehicle responding to a call that turned out to be a false alarm. Two other students have been charged in connection with the false alarm.

Pally's body wasn't found until about 30 minutes later when firefighters returned. She died from injuries to her head and torso, the medical examiner's office determined. The driver of the vehicle hasn't been charged, and the death was ruled an accident.

The charged students are Patrick Callahan, Matthew Moll, Dylan Morose, Austin Custodio, Dominic Godi and Jonathan Polansky, who range in age from 21 to 22 and are from Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts. Some were charged with permitting a minor to illegally possess alcohol.

They were all released pending their arraignment in Superior Court in Rockville on March 8. It couldn't be immediately determined if they had lawyers.

A university spokeswoman confirmed the students are still enrolled at UConn but said federal student privacy law prevents the university from saying whether any of them face discipline by the school.

The university noted the Kappa Sigma fraternity recently lost its recognition and housing due to off-campus incidents in September and October unrelated to Pally's death. The fraternity's national office also has revoked the local group's charter.

"Jeffny Pally was a talented, ambitious, promising young woman and her death was a terrible tragedy," the university said. "The entire university community joins her family and friends in continuing to mourn her loss."
------
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldstudent safetycar accidentcar crashprank
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Crime Fighters: Who killed Joseph Brown?
Nia Andrews crowned Miss Philadelphia
Adam Joseph serves as MC for 'The Night for the Fight'
Trump says he won't attend White House Correspondents Dinner
More News
Top Stories
Police: Car plows into parade crowd in New Orleans; 28 hurt
Blue skies turn grey on stormy Saturday
Gunman opens fire on car after crash, kills 8-year-old
Woman injured in hit-and-run in Feltonville
Crime Fighters: Who killed Joseph Brown?
Dems win special election, hold to Delaware state Senate
Trump says he won't attend White House Correspondents Dinner
Show More
Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez elected DNC chair
Police investigating beating death in Port Richmond
Man shot 12 times outside North Philadelphia bar
Police officer shoots man after reported threats at barbecue in Reading
Obama and daughter Malia attend 'The Price' on Broadway
More News
Top Video
Adam Joseph serves as MC for 'The Night for the Fight'
Nia Andrews crowned Miss Philadelphia
Police: Car plows into parade crowd in New Orleans; 28 hurt
Blue skies turn grey on stormy Saturday
More Video