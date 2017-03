Firefighters in Wilmington, Delaware, are battling a blaze that has damaged at least six row homes.The fire started around 5 p.m. Sunday, along East 22nd Street near North Market Street.Officials say at least six row homes are on fire as the fire has spread across the roof-lines.Three of the homes are vacant, and residents of the other three homes did make it out, officials say.No word on any injuries at this time or a cause.------