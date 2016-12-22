NEWS

7-year-old Santa's helper wipes tables to buy toys for kids
EMBED </>More News Videos

A 7-year-old Indiana boy has been earning money to buy Christmas toys for other children as an honorary employee at McDonald's. (WPVI)

BICKNELL, Ind. --
A 7-year-old Indiana boy has been earning money to buy Christmas toys for other children as an honorary employee at McDonald's.

The youngster, Trenton Gardner, tells WTHI-TV that wiping tables at the fast food restaurant in Bicknell, Indiana, is the "coolest job" he's ever done. His mother, Lindsey Gardner, says her son's inspiration came from learning some children's families couldn't afford toys.

He wanted to earn money so he could help. It took time to convince McDonald's general manager Rhonda Butler. She says the boy was so determined she made him an honorary employee and gave him his own apron, name tag and hat. The restaurant donated toys to his effort.

Earlier this week, the 7-year-old and his family dropped off a truckload of toys to a local charity.
Related Topics:
newsjobschildrencharitytoysu.s. & worldfeel goodIndiana
(Copyright ©2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Children home when mother was fatally shot in Camden apartment
Trump Winery Looking to Add Foreign Workers
7-Eleven robber armed with kitchen knife caught on camera
Men removed from JetBlue flight with Ivanka Trump aboard
Mayor Kenney debuts council to combat crime against Asian communities
More News
Top Stories
Missing Abington teen's dismembered remains found
I-76 ramp to I-295 in Bellmawr shutdown after serious accident
Children home when mother was fatally shot in Camden apartment
Jan. 2018: Pa. driver's license not valid ID for air travel
Woman caught on camera taking dropped wallet at Walmart
Kensington crack down nets 170 arrests (PHOTOS)
7-Eleven robber armed with kitchen knife caught on camera
Show More
Del. counselor pleads guilty in child sex abuse case
Mayor Kenney debuts council to combat crime against Asian communities
Ikea reaches $50M settlement in toddler deaths from dressers
Men removed from JetBlue flight with Ivanka Trump aboard
Crash, fire slow traffic on I-95 in South Philadelphia
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Children home when mother was fatally shot in Camden apartment
Vigil held for boy, 10, killed in Cobbs Creek house fire
I-95 reopens, commuters rejoice after expansion project
More Video