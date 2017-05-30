ABOVE AND BEYOND

Above and Beyond: 91-year-old knits handmade clothes for babies, patients at NJ hospital

Michelle Charlesworth has the story.

By
SOMERSET, New Jersey (WPVI) --
Always humble, for 25 years, Ruth Kramer knit more than 900 colorful slippers and tiny infant caps - all handmade, for women in maternity, babies and parents in general at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Kramer was born at the Somerset, New Jersey hospital.

"Back then fathers had to wait outside," she tells WABC-TV.

At 91 now, Kramer's hands are not the same - arthritis is the only thing that could have stopped her knitting.



The hospital continues to celebrate Kramer, who always thought of others comfort even though her own life was hard.
"My mom died when I was three weeks old. My dad's mom raised me," Kramer says.

Kramer continued to help others, all strangers, for decades, which makes her as sweet as she is tough. She has made 900 slippers and hats over the span of 25 years. Her only hope is that others are inspired.

"Just keep giving - help the people," she adds.
