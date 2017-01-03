911 call in NJ killing: "Oh my God, she was murdered"

A 911 call sheds some light on the moment a Cumberland County woman was found murdered.The call was made by a friend of Tara O'Shea, who was allegedly killed by her estranged husband, Jeremiah Monell, on December 18th.O'Shea was found by her son, who ran to get help from his mom's friends."My wife's best friend's son just came down to my house, talking about how his mom is dead," the caller is heard to say."Okay, so it looks like she may have passed in her sleep?" asked the 911 operator."Oh my God, she was murdered," the caller said. "I need a state trooper out here now."Monell's first hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at the Cumberland County courthouse.Monell had been on the run since the killing, but was arrested on Monday. He was found hiding in the woods off Highway 322 in Atlantic County.