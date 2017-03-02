AG Sessions recuses himself from investigations into presidential campaigns after recommendations from his staff. https://t.co/4nTtDyMBID pic.twitter.com/S5UjwWshTM — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 2, 2017

Attorney General Sessions recuses himself from any existing or future probes related to any presidential campaigns. https://t.co/iL5u2oWGen pic.twitter.com/cJ8rMe7gw3 — ABC News (@ABC) March 2, 2017

AG Jeff Sessions: "My reply to the question of Senator Franken was honest and correct as I understood it at the time." pic.twitter.com/l9CycYdnjh — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 2, 2017

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is recusing himself from any existing or future probes related to any campaigns for president, he said in a statement.The move comes after it was reported Wednesday night that Sessions had two meetings with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. in 2016 after he started supporting Donald Trump's presidential bid and then failed to disclose the contacts during his confirmation hearing.In a statement, Sessions says that over last several weeks he has been meeting with "relevant senior career Department officials" over whether he should recuse himself and "having concluded those meetings today, I have decided to recuse myself from any existing or future investigations of any matters related in any way to the campaigns for President of the United States."Sessions became the first sitting senator to endorse Trump, in February 2016 and became the chair of his National Security Advisory Committee the next month.A Department of Justice spokeswoman said in a statement Wednesday night saying that the meetings came as part of Sessions' role at the time as a senator on the Armed Services Committee and that his answers during the confirmation process were not "misleading."During his confirmation hearing for attorney general in January, Sessions said that he "did not have any communications with the Russians."A White House official dismissed the story as "the latest attack against the Trump Administration by partisan Democrats.""I have not met with any Russians at any time to discuss any political campaign and those remarks are unbelievable to me and false and I don't have anything else to say about that," Sessions said today.------