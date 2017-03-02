NEWS

Attorney General Jeff Sessions recusing himself from campaign investigations

By MEGHAN KENEALLY
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is recusing himself from any existing or future probes related to any campaigns for president, he said in a statement.


The move comes after it was reported Wednesday night that Sessions had two meetings with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. in 2016 after he started supporting Donald Trump's presidential bid and then failed to disclose the contacts during his confirmation hearing.


In a statement, Sessions says that over last several weeks he has been meeting with "relevant senior career Department officials" over whether he should recuse himself and "having concluded those meetings today, I have decided to recuse myself from any existing or future investigations of any matters related in any way to the campaigns for President of the United States."

Sessions became the first sitting senator to endorse Trump, in February 2016 and became the chair of his National Security Advisory Committee the next month.

A Department of Justice spokeswoman said in a statement Wednesday night saying that the meetings came as part of Sessions' role at the time as a senator on the Armed Services Committee and that his answers during the confirmation process were not "misleading."

During his confirmation hearing for attorney general in January, Sessions said that he "did not have any communications with the Russians."



A White House official dismissed the story as "the latest attack against the Trump Administration by partisan Democrats."

"I have not met with any Russians at any time to discuss any political campaign and those remarks are unbelievable to me and false and I don't have anything else to say about that," Sessions said today.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

------
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2017 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Sessions recuses himself from campaign probes amid Russia questions
Hundreds of al-Qaeda contacts found in Yemen raid
Timeline of Jeff Sessions' connections with Russian ambassador
DA: Detective stole cash, drugs before apparent suicide
Officials investigating fatal shooting in Camden
More News
Top Stories
Teenager charged in attack on Chester County woman
Hundreds 'Stand Against Hate' at Philadelphia rally
Judge: Casey Anthony may have accidentally killed daughter
Police: Man who walked naked down Del. street arrested
DA: Detective stole cash, drugs before apparent suicide
Service resumes on SEPTA's West Trenton Line after fire
Teen pushes nephew to safety, struck by truck in Olney
Show More
Officials investigating fatal shooting in Camden
Strong winds: Fans flames in Montco, injures man in Delco
Tree crushes pair of school buses in Ocean County
3 suspects sought in Overbrook home invasion, robbery
Snapchat parent rockets higher in Wall Street debut
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos