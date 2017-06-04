Ahmeenah Young, fmr. PA Convention Center Authority CEO, dies at 69

Friends, family and colleagues are remembering an influential and renowned trailblazer who has passed away.Ahmeenah Young died of cancer on Friday.Young was the first African-American and the first woman to become president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Convention Center Authority.Last year, Governor Tom Wolf appointed her as a commissioner on the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.Young is known not only for her many professional achievements, but for her heart as she helped those who followed in her footsteps.Ahmeenah Young was 69-years-old.----------