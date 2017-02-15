All-clear given in Aston, Pa. after police fail to find suspect

Action News is told an earlier police activity has wrapped up in Aston, Delaware County.Police were called Pancoast Avenue near Crystle Road and Scarlet Avenue at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday for the report of a man threatening his girlfriend with a handgun.When they arrived, officers were not able to contact the man, believed to be in his 30s.They asked residents in the area to stay indoors as they investigated.After several hours they finally entered the home. The man was not there.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for more information as it becomes available.