All-clear given in Aston, Pa. after police fail to find suspect

ASTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
Action News is told an earlier police activity has wrapped up in Aston, Delaware County.

Police were called Pancoast Avenue near Crystle Road and Scarlet Avenue at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday for the report of a man threatening his girlfriend with a handgun.

When they arrived, officers were not able to contact the man, believed to be in his 30s.



They asked residents in the area to stay indoors as they investigated.

After several hours they finally entered the home. The man was not there.

