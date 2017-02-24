AMBER ALERT

Amber Alert for CT girl canceled; child safe, father in custody

An Amber Alert for a Connecticut girl, that had been extended to both Pennsylvania and New Jersey, has been cancelled.

Police say the girl, six-year-old Aylin Sofia Hernandez, has been found safe.

Her father, Oscar Hernandez, is now in custody.

Pennsylvania State Police said they were found on I-99 in State College, Pa.

***THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. PREVIOUS STORY BELOW***

An Amber Alert issued for a six-year-old girl in Connecticut, who may be with her father - the suspect in a fatal stabbing - has been extended to both Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Police say that girl, Aylin Sofia Hernandez, who was not at the scene of the stabbing, which was inside a house on Greenwood Street in Bridgeport.

Picture of Aylin:

6-year-old Aylin Hernandez


The suspicion is she is with her father, Oscar Hernandez.

Aylin is described as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 4 feet tall and 55 pounds. The clothing she was last seen wearing is unknown.

Oscar Hernandez may be in a 2017 Hyundai Sonata with Connecticut plate AG91925.


Police responded to a home around 3 a.m. in Bridgeport where they found two people stabbed.

Chief Armando said that Aylin's mother died and another woman was injured in the attack, which occurred when the two came home and an argument ensued. Aylin's mother lived in the house with the suspect and their daughter.

Perez called it a domestic violence attack, "the ugly side of domestic violence, alcohol and drugs." One of the victims was stabbed 14 times, he said.

There had been no previous calls to the home, but Hernandez had a restraining order in place as a result of an assault on another woman, said Perez.

"We believe (Aylin) is with him at this time,"said Perez. "This is horrible. The scene there is horrendous. Horrendous."

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.

