Ambushed delivery man recovers after returning fire in Southwest Philadelphia
A pizza deliveryman was shot during an attack in Southwest Philadelphia. (WPVI)

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A pizza deliveryman who managed to shoot back at his attackers is recovering Tuesday after a violent robbery in Southwest Philadelphia.

The incident began at 7:05 p.m. Monday at 54th and Yocum streets.

Police say the 36-year-old pizza deliveryman was set up.

Someone called for a delivery and gave the address of an abandoned house in the 5300 block of Yocum Street.

"A group of males came from the abandoned property towards him," said Philadelphia Police Lt. John Walker. "One pulled a gun, pointed it at the pizza delivery driver's head (and) demanded money and pizzas."

There was a struggle. The delivery man made it to his car.

As he ran, someone fired shots at him, hitting him in the left leg and arm. But police say the victim had a gun too.

"He has a permit to carry," said Walker. "As the males were firing, he fired. We don't know if he struck any of the kids responsible for this attack."

After he was struck, the victim drove himself to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He was then transferred in stable condition to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Meantime, the pizzas remained at the scene Tuesday morning, visible on the street right where the delivery man dropped them.

The owners of Chester Pizza, where the driver works, had no comment.

The driver himself, said co-workers, was in good spirits when they talked to him at the hospital late Monday night.

So far police have made no arrests.
