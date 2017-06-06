NEWS

Argument turns deadly in North Philadelphia

Argument turns deadly in North Philly: Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on June 6, 2017. (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
An argument between two men turned deadly inside a North Philadelphia home.

It happened at 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of North Percy Street.

Family members told police a 29-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were fighting when the 26 year old took out a gun and shot the 29 year old in the chest several times.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The man with the gun ran from the scene.

Police say they know who he is and are working to track him down.

