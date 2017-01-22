NEWS

Arrest in assault of transgender woman near Philadelphia City Hall
Police have made an arrest in connection with the assault of a transgender woman in Center City Philadelphia.

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Action News is told the suspect, a 25-year-old homeless man, was taken into custody at 7:42 a.m. Sunday and charged.

Police have not released his name.



Investigators say they found the man at SEPTA's Frankford Transportation Center wearing clothing that matched clothes worn by the suspect during Friday afternoon's incident.

The attack in the 1300 block of Filbert Street near Philadelphia City Hall was captured on cell phone video at 4:40 p.m. Friday.

Police say the victim, and two friends, were walking when they were approached by an unknown man.

Words were exchanged, police say, and the suspect struck the victim while shouting homophobic and transphobic slurs.

After the assault, the suspect fled on foot.
