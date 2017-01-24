Arrest made in Chestnut Hill home invasion, sex assault

Police say they arrested a suspect for the home invasion and sexual assault in Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill section.The suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday morning. The suspect's name has not been released.The incident happened around 4 a.m. Saturday in the unit block of East Chestnut Hill Avenue.According to investigators, the man burst into the bedroom of a husband and his 56-year-old wife.Police tell us the suspect held the gun to the husband's head and forced his wife to perform sexual acts.Detectives say this continued on until at one point the suspect put the gun down and the wife grabbed it and tried to shoot the suspect, but the gun never fired.It was at the moment detectives say the suspect fled.Police say he stole the couple's 2017 Hyundai Elantra, other keys, wallets and cell phones.It's a crime that's absolutely horrifying and neighbors want the couple to know they're in their thoughts and prayers.Susan Anthony of Chestnut Hill said, "God bless the poor victim. I hope the police catches this guy cause you don't want them out here doing it again. "That's something like you read like in a gross book you buy at the airport it's really frightening."Vince Williams of Lawncrest says he remembers the day when you could leave the door to your home unlocked and not worry."Things that's going on today, I mean everything is just haywire, and I don't know. It's just sad," he said.But those days are long gone and that's a shame.Williams said, "Don't care where you come from or who you are because as you said, it could happen anywhere and you gotta lot of sick people out here. And we have to be more vigilant and care about each other."