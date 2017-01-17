Australian runner attacked by kangaroo

An Australian runner says she's lucky to be alive after she was attacked by a 6'5 tall kangaroo.The 54-year-old woman says she was running on a popular trail, when the animal jumped on her without any warning"It really hit me and knocked me down into the grass and was jumping on me. And I was screaming, my natural reaction was to scream," Debbie Urquhart said.The kangaroo backed off after the woman stopped screaming, and played dead.Once the animal was gone, the woman ran nearly a quarter of a mile home for help.She needed 45 stitches in her arms, neck, shoulder and back, but is expected to be OK.