Australian runner attacked by kangaroo
An Australian runner says she's lucky to be alive after she was attacked by a 6'5 tall kangaroo.

The 54-year-old woman says she was running on a popular trail, when the animal jumped on her without any warning

"It really hit me and knocked me down into the grass and was jumping on me. And I was screaming, my natural reaction was to scream," Debbie Urquhart said.

The kangaroo backed off after the woman stopped screaming, and played dead.

Once the animal was gone, the woman ran nearly a quarter of a mile home for help.

She needed 45 stitches in her arms, neck, shoulder and back, but is expected to be OK.
