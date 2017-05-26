NEWS

'Bad neighbor' unplugs bounce house at girl's birthday party

(Shutterstock)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. --
A Florida woman wants to know why someone unplugged a bounce house, causing it to deflate with nearly a dozen young children inside during her daughter's first birthday party.

CBS 12 reports two children suffered minor injuries after they were briefly trapped under the heavy plastic during the May 21 party in the backyard of a home in Port St. Lucie, about 114 miles (183 kilometers) north of Miami.

The home's surveillance video shows an older man briefly standing at the fence looking at the partygoers before unplugging a cord from an electric outlet on the side of the home as he walked toward the street.

Police canvassed the area but couldn't identify the man in the video. The video has been posted online under the heading Bad Neighbor.

RELATED:5 children hurt as bounce house goes airborne in South Carolina
EMBED More News Videos

Five children were hurt near Greenville, South Carolina when a gust of wind made an inflatable bounce house and slide go airborne.



----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldbounce housechild injuredchildrenbirthday
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Gunmen attack bus carrying Egyptian Christians, leaving at least 26 dead
School buses damaged by fire Toms River, N.J.
Man allegedly tried to bite flight attendant before jumping from plane
The Note: Jared Kushner gets some heat
Man arrested at Comicon carrying guns, knives
More News
Top Stories
Dozens hurt, some stranded after bus crash on N.J. Turnpike
School buses damaged by fire Toms River, N.J.
Hotel fire prompts evacuation in Center City
Jersey shore kicks off the summer of 2017
Mary Lee the shark could be Jersey Shore bound for weekend
ESPN signs Chip Kelly as football analyst
Pilot killed ID'd in PennSTAR medical helicopter crash in Del.
Show More
Couple charged in toddler's death after 'wrestling moves'
NJ ice cream store owner remembered after tragedy
$95.6M awarded to Phila. building collapse survivor
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Spotty Shower Today
Woman who contracted botulism in NorCal sues nacho cheese-dip maker
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
2017 American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos