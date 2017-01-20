Barricade situation ends in Port Richmond; suspect at large

Philadelphia police and the SWAT team unit responded to the scene of a barricade situation in the Port Richmond section.A shelter in place was temporarily in effect at nearby Webster Elementary as a precaution. It has since been lifted.Police say a man, believed to be armed, barricaded himself inside a house along the 3600 block of Frankford Avenue.They say the man is possibly a suspect in a triple shooting.Police entered the house around 11:45 a.m. and found nobody inside.The suspect remains at large.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.