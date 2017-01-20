NEWS

Barricade situation ends in Port Richmond; suspect at large

PORT RICHMOND (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police and the SWAT team unit responded to the scene of a barricade situation in the Port Richmond section.

A shelter in place was temporarily in effect at nearby Webster Elementary as a precaution. It has since been lifted.

Police say a man, believed to be armed, barricaded himself inside a house along the 3600 block of Frankford Avenue.

They say the man is possibly a suspect in a triple shooting.

Police entered the house around 11:45 a.m. and found nobody inside.

The suspect remains at large.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.
Related Topics:
newsbarricaded manphilly newsNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Inauguration protest begins at Temple, delays expected in Center City
Over 90 arrested in DC protests near inauguration
Trump Posts Vow to Scrap Climate Action Plan on White House Website
Trump Sworn In as 45th President of the United States
More News
Top Stories
LIVE: Coverage of the Inauguration Day Parade
LIVE VIDEO: Rally for Joe Biden in Delaware
Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US president
VIDEO/TEXT: President Trump delivers Inaugural Address
4pm LIVE UPDATE: Inauguration highlights; Violent protests
LIVE BLOG: Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump
Over 90 arrested in DC protests near inauguration
Show More
Inauguration protest begins at Temple, delays expected in Center City
Joe Biden rides Amtrak home to Delaware after inauguration
PHOTOS: Donald Trump sworn in as president
Closures, transit, safety info for Philly Women's March on Saturday
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Some Light Rain Today
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos