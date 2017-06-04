NEWS

Bear tranquilized, then fell asleep in tree in Bucks County

Bear tranquilized, then fell asleep in tree in Bucks County. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on June 4, 2017. (WPVI)

A bear was cornered and tranquilized after being spotted running through neighborhoods in Feasterville, Bucks County.

It happened on Sunday in the area of Street Road and Bustleton Avenue.

Crews tranquilized the bear in the tree. However, the bear is sleeping in the tree and did not fall.

Motorists should avoid the area.

Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newsbear in tree
