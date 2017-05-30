NEWS

Joe Biden attends Del. ceremony 2 years after son's death

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) --
Former Vice President Joe Biden changed his plans to attend a Memorial Day ceremony in his home state Tuesday.

Veterans, their families, and the public gathered at the War Memorial Plaza at the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

Biden and others honored those who lost their lives in service, and thanked those who continue to put their lives on the line.

Biden mentioned he was supposed to be in New York, but felt compelled to stay in New Castle to honor his son Beau, who served in the Army National Guard.

Tuesday marks two years since Beau passed away from brain cancer.

