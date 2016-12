Biscuit and cornbread mixes sold at Delaware grocery stores are being recalled.The concern is over the milk powder in the product. It could be contaminated with salmonella.The items are made by House-Autry and were shipped to Food Lion and Harris Teeter grocery stores in all three Delaware counties.No illnesses have been reported.If you have the items, you can return them for a refund.More information: www.fda.gov