Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Jewish community center in Delaware

A bomb threat has prompted an evacuation at a Jewish community center in Talleyville, Delaware, north of Wilmington.It's happening at the Siegel Jewish Community Center on Garden of Eden Road.New Castle County Police say the center received a threatening email overnight and police were called at 7:47 a.m. Wednesday.Video from Chopper 6 HD showed several police vehicles and a K-9 unit on the scene.The Siegel JCC has been the target of several threats in recent weeks, including one on February 27th and two in January.------