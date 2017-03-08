NEWS

Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Jewish community center in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
A bomb threat has prompted an evacuation at a Jewish community center in Talleyville, Delaware, north of Wilmington.

It's happening at the Siegel Jewish Community Center on Garden of Eden Road.

New Castle County Police say the center received a threatening email overnight and police were called at 7:47 a.m. Wednesday.

Video from Chopper 6 HD showed several police vehicles and a K-9 unit on the scene.

The Siegel JCC has been the target of several threats in recent weeks, including one on February 27th and two in January.

