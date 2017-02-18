AMBLER, Pa. (WPVI) --Montgomery County authorities are looking for the hit-and-run driver who struck and seriously injured a 2-year-old boy in Ambler.
It happened just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of South Spring Garden Street and Bannockburn Avenue.
Police say a 2-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle, which took off.
The boy was flown to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia with serious, but nonlife-threatening injuries.
The vehicle is described as a dark gray or black SUV heading southbound on North Main Street.
