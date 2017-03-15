NEWS

Boy, 5, rescued after being found unconscious in snow

EMBED </>More News Videos

It was a close call for a 5-year-old boy, who was discovered unconscious in the snow Wednesday afternoon. (WPVI)

WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
It was a close call for a 5-year-old boy, who was discovered unconscious in the snow Wednesday afternoon.

Police and medics converged on the boy's home in the 1900 block of Palomino Drive in Warrington Township, Bucks County.

His mother called 911 when she saw him face down in the snow.

He had been playing in the backyard.

The boy received CPR and was then rushed to Doylestown Hospital, then onto Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

No word on his condition at this time.

------
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newschild rescuechild injuredwintersnowweatherWarrington Township
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Hawaii judge puts Trump's revised travel ban on hold
4, including child, sickened by CO fumes in Del.
Alex Trebek meets with fans in Philadelphia
Fire destroys Cape May County house
More News
Top Stories
6abc School Closings and Delays
4, including child, sickened by CO fumes in Del.
Ice from truck crashes into driver's windshield on I-95
13 charged in major Bucks County heroin ring bust
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Federal judge in Hawaii puts Trump travel ban on hold
AccuWeather: Evening Snow Squalls, Bitter Cold
Man, woman hospitalized for CO poisoning in North Philly
Show More
Fire destroys Cape May County house
Little girl whose heart transplant story went viral dies at age 5
Passenger's battery-operated headphones explode mid-flight
Trump announces challenge to Obama-era fuel standards
More News
Top Video
Sports Flash: Ducis Rodgers' NCAA Tournament Bracket
Alex Trebek meets with fans in Philadelphia
6abc School Closings and Delays
4, including child, sickened by CO fumes in Del.
More Video