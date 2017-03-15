Boy, 5, rescued after being found unconscious in snow

It was a close call for a 5-year-old boy, who was discovered unconscious in the snow Wednesday afternoon.Police and medics converged on the boy's home in the 1900 block of Palomino Drive in Warrington Township, Bucks County.His mother called 911 when she saw him face down in the snow.He had been playing in the backyard.The boy received CPR and was then rushed to Doylestown Hospital, then onto Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.No word on his condition at this time.------