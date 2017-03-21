NEWS

Boy dies in Tioga-Nicetown restaurant shooting; suspects sought

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police have released surveillance pictures of the alleged suspects in a teen shooting in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section.

TIOGA-NICETOWN (WPVI) --
A 13-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the head inside a Chinese takeout restaurant.

Police have released surveillance pictures of the suspects being sought in the shooting of a teenager in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section.

The incident happened around 10:35 p.m. Friday at the Gold Fish restaurant on the 2000 block of West Hunting Park Avenue.

Police say Khiseer Davis-Papther was sitting with three friends when two other male teens entered the restaurant.

Those teens began a conversation with the victim. And then all of a sudden, police say, one of the males pulled out a gun and fired a shot to the victim's head.

The suspects then fled southbound on 20th Street.

Medics rushed Khiseer to Temple University Hospital for treatment.

But he died days later from his injuries.

Police say the incident was caught on camera.

Investigators are talking to witnesses about the shooting.

