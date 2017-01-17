Boy falls into 15 foot sinkhole in California

A little boy in California is sharing the harrowing details of his rescue from a 15-foot sinkhole.Firefighters pulled 8-year-old Adenn Camarena to safety on Sunday.The boy managed to secure a rope around his waist as the water underground rose dangerously close to his head."The water was getting higher when I fell down I whacked my arm on something, but I didn't know what I whacked," Adenn said.His mom, Corrina Camarena said, "It was like a cave in there so they were worried that the sides could fall down on him or the water would come higher, because he said the water was coming up."Adenn was treated for a sprain to his arm.The city will be inspecting the cause of the sinkhole in the days to come.