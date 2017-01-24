In Brazil, missing children ads are found inside one's electric bill - and that is where a young boy recognized his own classmate.
The child alerted his parents who then contacted the authorities about the missing boy in the ad.
An investigation revealed the boy was indeed the missing child and that his mother had taken him away from his father in 2014.
The now 8-year-old boy was reunited with his father and the mother was arrested on kidnapping charges.
Boy reunited with father after classmate sees missing person photo
