Brawl at SEPTA subway station in Center City caught on camera

An investigation is underway into a massive brawl caught on camera at a SEPTA subway station in Center City. (WPVI)

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
An investigation is underway into a massive brawl caught on camera at a SEPTA subway station in Center City.

It happened Thursday at the Race-Vine Station.

SEPTA released the tense moments Sunday, caught on a cell phone by a bystander.



Wearing a backpack, a juvenile is seen repeatedly punching another teen's head.

In another shot, three teens punch and stomp on another individual, who is crouching on the ground for cover.

SEPTA tells Action News, so far, they've spoken to three victims - two of whom were hospitalized for minor injuries.

Authorities are not clear on what started the fight, that later turned into this melee, but now want to speak to the individuals in photos obtained by Action News.

SEPTA isn't describing them as suspects, but believe they participated in the violence.

Officials say the afterschool fights are becoming all too common downtown and around SEPTA train stations.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you recognize anyone in the video or photos, police are asking you to contact them.

(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
