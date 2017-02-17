NEWS

Brothers killed in East Mount Airy shooting

Two brothers are dead after a shooting in the East Mount Airy section of Philadelphia.

EAST MOUNT AIRY (WPVI) --
Two brothers are dead after a shooting in the East Mount Airy section of Philadelphia.

Police believe a neighborhood dispute may have ended the lives of the men, who were 23 and 24 years old.



The shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. Thursday on the 400 block of East Upsal Street.

Video from Chopper 6 HD showed multiple police vehicles and ambulances at the scene.

Action News is told the brothers had been staying with family when they were shot multiple times in the torso.

Both victims were taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Their names have not been released.

Police say seven shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon. There were also seven spent shell casings found on the sidewalk.

Investigators are looking for four men in connection with the shooting.

They were checking area surveillance cameras and talking to witnesses.
