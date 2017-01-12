Camden County police are asking for help identifying a suspect who robbed a convenience store.Police say the theft happened just before midnight on Thursday, December 8th on the 1400 block of Admiral Wilson Boulevard.They say the suspect took several electronics from the shelves and left the store.Investigators believe the suspect goes by the nickname "Hot Rod."Anyone with information about this suspect or incident should call the Camden County Police Department tip line at (856) 757-7042.