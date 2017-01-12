NEWS

Camden police search for gas station robber, possibly nicknamed 'Hot Rod'
EMBED </>More News Videos

Camden County police are asking for help identifying a suspect who robbed a convenience store (WPVI)

CAMDEN (WPVI) --
Camden County police are asking for help identifying a suspect who robbed a convenience store.

Police say the theft happened just before midnight on Thursday, December 8th on the 1400 block of Admiral Wilson Boulevard.

They say the suspect took several electronics from the shelves and left the store.

Investigators believe the suspect goes by the nickname "Hot Rod."

Anyone with information about this suspect or incident should call the Camden County Police Department tip line at (856) 757-7042.
Related Topics:
newsn.j. newsrobberyCamden
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
How Donald Trump May Violate the Constitution the Second He's Sworn In
No Plan to Roll Back Women's Military Advancements: Mattis
2 charged in Toms River prostitution case
SUV sought in Brick Twp. child care facility break-ins
More News
Top Stories
Obama awards Biden Presidential Medal of Freedom
AZ trooper shot in ambush attack; Good Samaritan kills gunman
6 children killed in Baltimore house fire
2 charged in Toms River prostitution case
Shapiro, to be sworn in as AG next week, announces top aides
Trump's Pentagon pick cruises toward likely confirmation
Investigation into Justice, FBI actions before election
Show More
Police: Delco man stole SUV with baby in back seat
Attempted luring reported in Levittown
Man and teenager charged in Del. store owner's murder
Man killed while working on his car in West Oak Lane ID'd
Woman hospitalized, her 6 cats die in Overbrook house blaze
More News
Top Video
Obama awards Biden Presidential Medal of Freedom
Philadelphia 76ers on best run in 3 years
2 charged in Toms River prostitution case
SUV sought in Brick Twp. child care facility break-ins
More Video