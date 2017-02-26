NEWS

Carbon monoxide leak forces evacuations at Haverford Township apartment complex

A carbon monoxide leak forced people out of their apartments in Haverford Township, Delaware County

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
A carbon monoxide leak forced people out of their apartments in Haverford Township, Delaware County.

It happened Sunday morning at the Victorian Arms apartments on the 1300 block of Darby Road in Havertown.

Firefighters arrived after getting a call that a resident was showing signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Crews discovered elevated levels of carbon monoxide and ordered everyone out of the building.

The residents are staying at the fire house, less than a block from the apartments, while PECO crews look for the source of the problem.

