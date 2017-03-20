NEWS

Chester County residents receive phony traffic infraction notices in mailboxes

(Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department)

WESTTOWN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Police in Chester County are warning resident of a scam where suspects request money from victims for fraudulent traffic violations.

The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department says these phony "Notice of Infraction" letters were placed in mailboxes in Westtown Township on Monday.

Police say residents received the one page notice informing them that their vehicle was captured on camera speeding on East Pleasant Grove Road. The notice says a fine of $96 must be paid in cash by March 26, 2017. The notice includes a photograph of the resident's vehicle along with the property owner's last name and complete mailing address.

The notice directs the individual to leave the cash in their mailbox and send a notification e-mail to report the payment is ready for pick-up. The header of the notice includes the likeness of the Westtown Township seal and the name "Westtown Township West Chester Police Department". The known victims live on Dodgson Road, Cockburn Drive and Lofting Lane in Pleasant Grove.



The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department says it does not send speeding violations in this form and does not collect cash for traffic violations.

Police say the only violations handled through the mail would come from a Magisterial District Court unless the violation is parking and an officer would leave a yellow ticket on the vehicle involved in the parking violation.

In each of the four cases, police have determined that the photograph of the victim's vehicle was taken while the vehicle was unoccupied and parked in the driveway at the residence.

Detectives are working to identify and arrest the individuals responsible for this scam.

Police say the individual responsible for delivering these notices may have been on a bicycle.

Anyone who received one of these violations, should contact the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department at 610-692-5100. A resident with home video surveillance that may have captured the suspect is also urged to contact the police department with any information.

