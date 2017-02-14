NEWS

Chief: Man grabs SEPTA officer, kisses her in Upper Darby

A man is under arrest after approaching a SEPTA Transit Officer and kissing her at the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby, Delaware County. (WPVI)

A man is under arrest after approaching a SEPTA Transit Officer and kissing her at the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby, Delaware County.

On Twitter, SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel said the man grabbed the officer while she was on patrol Monday night and forcibly kissed her.

"OUTRAGEOUS! I am at a loss on what to say. So aggressive & demeaning. I stand with her!" Nestel tweeted.



Action News is told the officer managed to get the suspect away from her and make the arrest.

The suspect is facing numerous charges including assault.

"If he has a sense of common decency and respect for women, then he must have left them at home," Nestel added on Twitter.

Twitter users responded to Nestel sending their support to the transit officer.

"Thank you! I plan on telling her about the people who are willing to stand on the line with her," Nestle tweeted.

Despite the encounter, the officer is said to be OK.
