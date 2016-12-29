NEWS

Child found safe after kidnapping outside Los Angeles laundromat

A 6-year-old girl was found safe after she was kidnapped during a car theft outside a South Los Angeles laundromat on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, according to Los Angeles police. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
A 6-year-old girl has been found safe after she was kidnapped during a car theft outside a South Los Angeles laundromat on Thursday, according to authorities.

Los Angeles police said the girl was kidnapped in the 7800 block of Broadway at about 2 p.m.

Officials said the child was sitting in a black 1998 Lexus ES 300 when a woman jumped into the vehicle and took off.

Authorities said the girl was located outside a community center in the 5900 block of South Central Avenue just before 3:30 p.m.
KABC-TV's helicopter captured the emotional moment when the girl was reunited with her mother. The child was also spotted giving hugs to several officers at the scene.


The suspect and stolen vehicle were still missing, according to authorities.
