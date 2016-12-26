NEWS

Christmas Day fire heavily damages Glen Mills home
Fire damaged a home in Glen Mills on Christmas. (WPVI)

GLEN MILLS, Pa. (WPVI) --
Firefighters battled a blaze at a Delaware County home on Christmas Day.

The flames started shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday on the unit block of Marlboro Lane.


"My mother called me, we were getting ready to come over for dinner and she called me crying to say the house was on fire," Lisa Doherty of Chads Ford said.

Doherty's mother and brother were inside when they heard the crackling of what sounded like a fire upstairs. They both got out uninjured.

"I said 'how bad is it?' And she said 'it's really bad,'" Doherty said.

The flames grew bigger and the battle to put it out more complicated as it spread through the one family home.

"The difficulty was that it was in the crawl space of the attic and the second floor so once it gets in the walls we have to try to find it before it gets too extensive," Concordville Fire and Protective Association Assistant Chief Bob Vasek said.

"My stepfather passed away just a few years ago and so my mother has been dealing with that. A couple of her friends have died and so this is another loss, so I'm worried about her dealing with all of this, on Christmas no less," Doherty said.

The fire left behind significant damage, but it didn't take everything.

"I'm just glad nobody was hurt. You have to look at these things and think of the glass as half full not as half empty," Doherty said.
