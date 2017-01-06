The cleanup continued Friday at the scene of a water main break in Northeast Philadelphia that flooded a number of homes.The 16-inch main broke Thursday afternoon on Millbrook Road."I didn't know what was happening. I came down and looked out the window and my driveway was full of water and it ran that way for three hours," said Marion Dallago.Dallago, 84, and her husband have lived in their home for 60 years. The couple has never experienced anything like what happened Thursday afternoon.Dallago says most of her items that were damaged were not pricey but sentimental."It is pictures, books, and stuff like that, a changing table from the babies, you know stuff like that. Replaceable but we are sorry to see it go," she said.Kirk Alexy is surveying the damage left behind to his mother's home. She's in her 80's and is sick in the hospital.He's frustrated she has to return to deal with this watery nightmare."It went into the house, the dryers, the heaters, the subfloors, the paneling, behind the walls, the electrical. Now the biggest thing is mold," he said.Crews are is still investigating what caused the rupture but many in the neighborhood speculate it was a result of a sink hole back in May that was never repaired.The city says it cannot confirm the connection.As residents clean up the mess, they say they want some answers, and a fix, to ensure this doesn't happen again."May 10th somebody called because there was a sink hole, and you know the rest of the story. They put cones around it and came out and plated it and this happened. So we are all angry," said Dallago.A spokesperson say those with property damage can contact the claims department for assistance with repairs they may need.