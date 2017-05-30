NEWS

Clerk shot, suspect sought in 7-Eleven robbery attempt in Tacony

Store clerk shot and wounded

TACONY (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Police are investigating a violent robbery attempt in Tacony that left a convenience store employee hospitalized.

It happened at 4:15 a.m. Tuesday inside the 7-Eleven store in the 6900 block of Torresdale Avenue.


Two employees were in the store at the time. No customers were present.

Police say a suspect wearing a mask that covered half his face walked into the store, pointed a gun at the workers and demanded cash.

A second, fully masked suspect who was carrying a duffel bag waited outside as a lookout.

Philadelphia Police are investigating a violent robbery in Tacony that left a convenience store employee hospitalized and one suspect still at large.



One employee complied with the suspect's demands, police say, while the other turned his back and put his hands up.

Police say the suspect outside then threw his duffel bag into the store while the armed suspect went through the cash register.

That suspect then demanded cash from another register.

When the clerk told him he couldn't get into that cash box, police say, the suspect got upset and opened fire.

"I guess the shooter got mad - frustrated - and he fired one time at the employee," said Philadelphia Police Captain George Fuchs. "And the employee got hit in the upper right arm area. After that, the shooter fired another shot into the ceiling."

Both suspects fled the scene.

Police and medics arrived within minutes.

The injured clerk was taken to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Officers and K-9 units searched streets and alleys in the area.

They caught up with one man whom they are calling a person of interest a short time later.

Action News is told police found him on the roof of a nearby building.

Officers plan to review surveillance video from inside the store as the investigation continues.

There was no immediate word how much cash was taken.

