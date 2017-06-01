NEWS

James Comey to testify June 8 on Russia investigation

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON --
Former FBI director James Comey is set to testify June 8 before the Senate intelligence committee investigating Russian activities during last year's election.

The committee said Thursday that Comey will testify in an open session, which will be followed by a closed session.

The committee's Republican chairman and senior Democrat have said members want to hear from Comey on his role in the development of the U.S. intelligence agencies' assessment that Russia interfered in last year's election.

They say they also hope Comey's testimony will answer questions that have arisen since Comey's sudden firing by President Donald Trump.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldjames comeyPresident Donald Trumprussiainvestigationsenate
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Senators asked FBI to investigate Sessions for perjury
Philadelphia councilman recovering after being stabbed
Multiple bear sightings reported in the area
LIVE @ 12:30 - Update on councilman stabbing
More News
Top Stories
Philadelphia councilman recovering after being stabbed
LIVE @ 12:30 - Update on councilman stabbing
$25K reward offered in shooting of 2-year-old, father
Woman beaten unconscious in Frankford
Cherry Hill middle schooler in National Spelling Bee finals
AccuWeather: Sunny and Warm
Multiple bear sightings reported in the area
Show More
Gunmen on bicycles kill 2, wound 1 in North Philly
Trump rejects moving Israel embassy to Jerusalem for now
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Hammonton, NJ
Pulse nightclub massacre video documents officer response
Teen charged with attempted murder of 7-year-old sister
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos