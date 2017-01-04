A shocking video from a North Carolina high school shows a police officer, Ruben De Los Santos, body slamming a girl while breaking up a fight between two students.
The eight-second clip is now circulating on social media.
Someone began filming after two girls got into a fight and a third student, the one flung to the ground, tried to intervene.
A spokesman for Wake County schools says the district is working with police in Rolesville.
Officer De Los Santos is now on paid leave.
