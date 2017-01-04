A shocking video from a North Carolina high school shows a police officer, Ruben De Los Santos, body slamming a girl while breaking up a fight between two students.The eight-second clip is now circulating on social media.Someone began filming after two girls got into a fight and a third student, the one flung to the ground, tried to intervene.A spokesman for Wake County schools says the district is working with police in Rolesville.Officer De Los Santos is now on paid leave.