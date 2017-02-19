Crews battle forest fire in Manchester Twp., NJ

Firefighters are battling a forest fire in Manchester Township, New Jersey.The fire is burning deep inside the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area on the border of Burlington and Ocean counties.Officials say about 100 acres have burned as a result of the fire.As of 6:30 p.m., the fire was about 40 percent contained.Officials say the fire is not threatening any homes.Route 539, which runs through the forest, is back open.No injuries have been reported.------