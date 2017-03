Firefighters battled both flames and icy conditions at a house in the Mantua section of Philadelphia.The fire started inside a 3-story vacant house around 10:48 p.m. Tuesday along the 4000 block of West Girard Avenue.The fire trucks were equipped with chains on the tires to help maneuver on the icy streets to get to the burning house.There were no reports of any injuries or word on what caused the blaze.------