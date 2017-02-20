NEWS

Crews contain forest fire in Manchester Twp., NJ

Firefighters are battling a forest fire in Manchester Township, New Jersey. (Doug Mingle/Action News Viewer)

MANCHESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Firefighters have contained a blaze that burned about 570 acres of the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area in southern New Jersey.

State officials say the fire that was initially discovered around 10 a.m. Sunday in Manchester Township didn't cause any property damage or necessitate any evacuations.

They said Monday that crews are still monitoring the remnants of the fire and will strengthen containment lines if needed.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The Greenwood Forest site spans about 29,000 acres, mostly in Ocean County.

------
Report a correction or typo
Related Topics:
newsnew jersey newsforest fireManchester Township
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Victim pistol-whipped during attempted robbery
LIVE @ noon: Police update on Del. kidnapping
Uber probes discrimination, sexual harassment allegations
Victim found 2 days after invasion, beating in Juniata Park
More News
Top Stories
Victim found 2 days after invasion, beating in Juniata Park
Overturned truck cleared from NB NJ Turnpike
LIVE @ noon: Police update on Del. kidnapping
Victim pistol-whipped during attempted robbery
Small plane crashes in New Jersey neighborhood
Disappearance of Imbo, Petrone remains mystery after 12 years
Workers fired for no-show on "Day Without Immigrants"
Show More
3 pedestrians struck by car on City Avenue
Tariq El-Shabazz set to announce run for DA
Anti-racist group counters hate flyers in NJ
Hundreds of DC Zika virus tests to be re-examined after 'technical issues'
4, including 10-year-old, injured in NE Philly crash
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos