"Major" development: Crews digging basement for missing Delco woman

COLLINGDALE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Action News has learned new developments in the disturbing case involving Melissa Rodriguez, a young mother of two who mysteriously vanished nearly four years ago.

On Tuesday night, the eerily quiet Collingdale, Delaware County white home that long sat empty along Lafayette Avenue was buzzing with police activity.

In recent days, cadaver dogs have made positive hits in the basement of her estranged husband's former home. Police say the area they're digging up in the basement has a "fresh cement job."

"It's kind of driving me crazy. I drive pass there every day going home. I live three blocks up; the police station is three blocks that way. I stop at the stop sign every day. I look at that house and I just say to myself, 'Where's Melissa?' Collingdale Police Chief Robert Adams said.



Since 2013, Collingdale police were unable to get into the house until a bank foreclosure was finalized in recent days.

The significance is "major, absolutely major," according to the police chief.

"I knew it right away because nobody else goes in that house. It's just been like a closed dark house ever since," neighbor Ashley Sockwell said.

The 30-year-old went missing April 19, 2013, after she failed to show up at friend's home in New Jersey.

Police later dug up the backyard after Sockwell told authorities she saw the husband, Jose Rodriguez, digging the night before his wife went missing. They found nothing.

Chief Adams says thus far all signs point to a significant find that would break this case wide open.

"The dog guys that we had here earlier today say they feel confident that there is something there," Adams said.
