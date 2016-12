Philadelphia fire crews were called to a high rise fire in Overbrook Tuesday night.Fire was reported just after 5:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of North 63rd Street.Smoke was seen on the top floors of the 12-story high rise.A number of fire trucks could be seen from Chopper 6 surrounding the building.The fire was placed under control around 6:15 p.m.There are no reported injuries.