Crime Fighters: $20,000 reward offered in deadly Logan shooting

A neighborhood barber was gunned down outside a popular coffee spot. Now, his mother is hoping you can help solve his murder. (WPVI)

LOGAN (WPVI) --
"Joseph was a fun, loving guy. He liked to cut hair. He was a family man. He also liked to play music, and he also recorded music for some people," said Jocelyn Brown, mother.

Brown says her 39-year-old son, Joseph, was well known in the area of his barbershop in Philadelphia's Logan section.

"I mean everyone knew him in that neighborhood. He walked peacefully. He didn't have to look over his shoulders," said Brown.

She says she knows very little about the events on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016.

"All I know about that night was Joseph was with a group of friends. Detectives came to my house the next day and said they found him in front of the Dunkin' Donuts at Broad and Wyoming," said Brown.

Police found Joseph after 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5. He had been shot in the chest.

"I just want someone to come forth. It can just be a little something. You never know what's important," said Brown.

As a further incentive, the City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 215-546-TIPS.

"I guess people get scared. They don't know what to say at the moment, so maybe something will come out later. That's what I'm hoping for, something to come out later," said Brown.
------
