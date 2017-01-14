An aspiring nurse was gunned down right in front of his home. Police do not think he was the intended target, but they still need more information to find his killer.Feb. 16, 2016, was a typical day for Robert Colter III.At about 8 p.m., Colter had just returned home from a family dinner."He was standing out in front of his porch," said Bristol Borough Police Detective William Davis.That was along Bath Street in Bristol, Bucks County."The reports that we have was there was two, what they appear to be, males dressed in dark clothing at the corner by his house, that were shooting down the street at him," said Detective Davis.Twenty-year-old Colter was shot in the head and killed."There was other people on the porch that he was talking to, but they were not directly involved in the line of fire," said Detective Davis.Police were able to pull video surveillance from the scene and witnesses have reported seeing a small, red compact vehicle leaving the area at the time, but detectives say they need more."That's what we are hoping for is that somebody seen something, and is able to help us go further with this investigation," said Detective Davis.The Citizens Crime Commission is administering a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 215-546-TIPS.