DA: Person shot, killed by police in Northampton Co. home

BETHEL TWP., Pa. --
A prosecutor says state police shot and killed a person in an eastern Pennsylvania home.

Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli said troopers were called to the Lower Mount Bethel Township home by a resident Saturday morning.

Morganelli said "there was some type of threat made toward police that they felt they had to use force." He said at least one of the officers fired, killing the person.

Morganelli said he believes the person shot was male, but no further information was immediately released.

Numerous state police vehicles were at the home into the afternoon Saturday, but officials didn't speak to reporters at the scene. State police declined immediate comment and the county coroner didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.

