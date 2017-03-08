Death investigation underway in Atlantic City

A death investigation is underway in Atlantic City, New Jersey.The Action Cam was along the 3800 block of Atlantic Avenue on Wednesday.There around 5:20 p.m., police responded for a report of an unresponsive person inside an apartment building called Beachview Residences.Upon arrival, police found the deceased with no obvious signs to indicate the cause and manner of death.The Action Cam captured a man being taken into custody, but it's unclear, at this time, how or if he factors into the investigation.------