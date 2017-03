Police are investigating the death of a 73-year-old woman in West Philadelphia.Someone called 911 around 8 p.m. Sunday to have police check on a woman who lives on the 4800 block of Sansom Street.Responding officers found the front door open.A 73-year-old woman was found dead inside, suffering from a head wound.Responding medics pronounced the victim dead at 8:35 p.m.The investigation continues into this incident.------