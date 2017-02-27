Del. officials shut down illegal tattoo parlor

Delaware health officials have ordered a Magnolia man to stop giving tattoos in his home.The Delaware Division of Public Health issued a Cease and Desist Order to 38-year-old William Smiley on Feb. 23 for running an illegal tattoo parlor out of his home without the required permits.Officials are asking anyone who has received a tattoo from Smiley to contact their health care provider for an evaluation due to the unsanitary conditions of his home studio.Officials say they learned about the illegal studio through a law enforcement tip.------